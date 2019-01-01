How Mokwena masterminded his first victory for Orlando Pirates against Chippa United

Goal takes a look at how the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach guided Bucs to their second league win of the season

There is a sense of relief in the camp after they ended their six-match winless run across all competitions on Saturday.



The Buccaneers edged out a stubborn side 2-1 in an entertaining match which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

It was Rulani Mokwena's first victory since he took charge of the team following Milutin Sredojevic's departure last month.

Pressure had been mounting on the 34-year-old tactician after he failed to win his first four matches in his maiden coaching job in the PSL.



Goal takes a look at how Mokwena masterminded a hard-fought victory over the Chilli Boys:





Dominance Without End Product





Pirates picked up right where they left off in their last match against Lamontville in terms of dominating possession.



However, they could not turn their dominance into goals as they failed to create enough chances in the first half against Chippa.

Tshegofatso Mabasa spearheaded the Bucs attack, but the former Bloemfontein centre forward was left isolated upfront most of the time.

Chippa head coach Clinton Larsen had adopted a defensive approach as his side sat back and defended for long periods of time which made it difficult for the hosts to penetrate and score goals.





Change Of Approach





Mokwena changed his approach during the half-time break as he pulled out a central defender in Ntsikelelo Nyauza for attack-minded full-back Thabiso Monyane.

Monyane used his pace to exploit the extra space which was available on the right flank and his forward runs caused havoc for the Chilli Boys backline and it freed-up the Bucs attackers.

Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch began making dangerous runs into the opposition box which unsettled the visitors' defence.

Article continues below

Pirates' two goals both came from Monyane's flank and the under-20 international also grabbed an assist when the hosts doubled their lead.





Mabaso Steps Up





A change of approach also brought out the best in Mabasa, who netted his first goals for Bucs since joining the club from Celtic where he had a successful 2018/19 season scoring 10 goals.



Just like he did at Celtic, the bulky centre forward was able to spend more time in the box and he grabbed two goals from inside the area as he displayed his predatory instinct in front of goal.

Mabasa, 22, could prove to be the solution to Pirates' scoring problem if he gets the right service inside the box.