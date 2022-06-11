How McCarthy can help Ncikazi succeed at Orlando Pirates - Moloi

The 53-year-old tactician is contracted to Bucs until June 2024 and it is unclear whether he will be part of the club's technical team next season

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi feels Mandla Ncikazi can benefit from an appointment of a former Bucs player like Benni McCarthy as a technical team member.



The Soweto giants' decision not to renew coach Fadlu Davids’ contract last week has left Ncikazi's future with the club in doubt as the duo worked together as co-coaches this term.



McCarthy, who won a domestic treble with Pirates in the 2011-12 season before retiring from professional football a year later, is currently unattached and he has been linked with the Bucs coaching job.



“The nearest person that you get that understands almost everything in that team and who’s done very well as a coach of Cape Town City and AmaZulu, it’s Benni," Moloi told .



Having been part of the Pirates technical team between 2011 to 2016, Moloi disclosed that he used to get some advice from the late Alfred Jacobs who was a striker for the Soweto giants in the '70s.



“It will become clearer in the coming days if Pirates retains Ncikazi or brings in a new coach, but in the meantime..." the former Chippa United coach said.



”Sitting down with that Orlando Pirates legend showed me more on how to deal with players compared to the first time when I was an assistant [coach].



“Now that is why you find that players like Andile [Jali], Oupa [Manyisa] especially midfielders, Benni himself, [Ndumiso] Mabena and Juju [Thulasizwe Mbuyane] you know - they all wanted to have fun but at the same time you need to cap it and show them how to have that fun without hampering their performance," he explained.



“So if Mandla could be part of that where he talks a lot with a legend about different aspects of the game, I think he will be able to do well with the players."



Ncikazi joined Pirates' technical team from Lamontville Golden Arrows on a three-year deal in June last year.