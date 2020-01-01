How Matthews convinced Modiba to choose SuperSport United over Mamelodi Sundowns

The Limpopo-born utility player says rejecting the Brazilians wasn't difficult after his chat with the Matsatsantsa boss

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba has revealed the conversation he had with club CEO Stanley Matthews made it easy for him to turn down .

Modiba said Matthews made him realise how important he is to Matsatsantsa because they believe he still has a lot to offer the club.

He was also impressed with how SuperSport United handled this whole matter, especially after being told he was valuable to the team.

More teams

“The conversations I had with Stan [Matthews] made me believe that they value me as a club and they believe that I have something to offer the team going forward," Modiba told SowetanLIVE.

“So‚ it wasn’t that difficult to extend my stay with SuperSport United. I have a strong passion and relationship with SuperSport United and I was very impressed with the way they handled the whole thing."

“Their handling of the matter made me believe that I am valuable to the club and they want me to stay. They told me that they don’t want to let me go because they felt that I can still make a positive contribution to the team.”

The 24-year-old joined the Tshwane-based outfit in 2016 after being recruited from the Ke Yona Team; a Nedbank Cup talent search for amateur footballers.

Article continues below

Modiba has done extremely well for himself since turning professional that he even earned himself seven Bafana Bafana caps over the past four years.

He has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists.