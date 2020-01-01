‘How many tools do we need?’ - Arteta annoyed by VAR as Arsenal denied penalty against Sheffield United

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blades at Emirates Stadium, but their manager feels they should have been given the chance to take more

Mikel Arteta hit out at VAR on the back of ’s 1-1 draw with , with the Gunners boss asking “how many tools do we need” after seeing his side denied a “clear” penalty.

There was to be more frustration for the north London giants on Saturday as they were forced to share the spoils with the Blades at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli fired the home side in front just before half-time, but John Fleck restored parity seven minutes from the end.

Arteta believes his side should have been given the chance to move out of sight before that late effort.

Early in the second-half, Nicolas Pepe went over Jack O’Connell’s outstretched leg inside the box.

Referee Mike Dean waved away the protests and VAR did not get involved, with Arteta left to curse another big call on the back of Jorginho seeing yellow rather than red for a shirt pull in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to at the end of December.

Quizzed by beIN Sports on whether he felt his side should have had a penalty in their latest outing, Arteta said: “I think it’s very clear.

“It was the same as with Chelsea, very clear. I don’t know how many tools do we need?

“A lot of things happen and the challenge is getting bigger and bigger because we are getting a lot of bad surprises every day with some injuries and suspensions.

“But we are up for it whatever we have we have we will try our best every time we get on that pitch and we did that today.”

Arsenal conceded against the Blades after replacing stand-in captain Alexandre Lacazette with Eddie Nketiah.

Their international forward, who is expected to step up during Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s three-match ban, drew another blank in his latest outing.

He has now gone seven games without a goal, but Arteta has no concerns when it comes to the 28-year-old and believes an expectant fan base are able to recognise his effort.

The Spaniard added: “Absolutely, I think they (the fans) are appreciating the work we are putting in here. The players with their commitment, how much they want it, their attitude.

“I am so happy with the fans because it makes a huge difference when we have that type of atmosphere at home it is very helpful.”

While Arteta is trying to stay upbeat, Arsenal remain 10th in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of the top four.