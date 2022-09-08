'How many times have we seen this?' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi slams referees after Chippa United win

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season also gave credit to Chilli Boys goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua who frustrated the league champions

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi took aim at the match referees following his side's victory over Chippa United on Wednesday night.







The Tshwane giants secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Chilli Boys with Peter Shalulile scoring in stoppage time and Mngqithi praising the opposition's goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua before slamming match referees for failing to punish the hosts for time-wasting tactics.







"They've got a very strong team, we knew they were going to make our lives very difficult but we must still take the blame, for one, not taking our chances," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.







"Because we got very good chances first-half but some of them they never even resulted in a shot at goal, the goalkeeper must also be given credit.







"But I'm also a little bit unhappy with what our officials are doing now! How many times the goalkeeper was down? How many substitutions were made second-half?" he asked.







"And you only have four minutes? In a game where I think even seven or eight minutes could have been added and this is what is happening.





"How many times have we seen these time delaying tactics in the PSL? And if I had lost the match people would be saying I'm complaining because I lost a match."





The experienced tactician also feels that fewer minutes are played in PSL matches and that stoppage time tends to be short with four minutes having been added by referee Thabo Mkhabela in the second half against Chippa.







"But the truth is in the PSL we're playing far fewer minutes. Last time we were checking, in the PSL the ball is in the field for 43 minutes, yet we're expected to play 90 minutes," he added.







"Because the referees are not making sure that the stoppages are very short and whatever stoppage there is, they put in the end. We can't be playing 43 minutes in the PSL when we've got a game of 90 minutes."







Sundowns, who are now placed at the top of the league standings, will now square off with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.