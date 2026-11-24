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PSV and Feyenoord know how many points they need to reach the Champions League play-offs. According to Football Rankings, 10 points will be enough to finish in the top 24. PSV need six more points and Feyenoord need seven, with both Dutch clubs facing four more matches in the league phase.

The top eight qualify directly for the last 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th enter the play-offs. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Arsenal have already secured a place in the knockout phase after four rounds, Football Rankings wrote on X. More clubs could join them after the fifth round.

Where do PSV stand?

PSV sit 24th with four points and a goal difference of -1. Peter Bosz's side are just above the cut-off, with 25th-placed Bodø/Glimt also on four points.

PSV travel to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening to face a side who sit second with 12 points. They then host Atlético Madrid (9 December), visit Viking FK (20 January) and face VfB Stuttgart at home (27 January).

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A draw against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1) and a win over FC Porto (0-1) earned PSV their four points. They lost to RB Leipzig (1-0) and Club Brugge (1-2). Two wins from their remaining matches would take Bosz's side to the 10-point mark.

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What do Feyenoord need to reach the play-offs?

Feyenoord have three points and a tougher task. The Rotterdam side sit 32nd with a goal difference of -7. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side need at least seven more points to be certain of reaching the Champions League play-offs.

Feyenoord host FC Porto at De Kuip on Tuesday evening. Porto sit 26th with three points, so a win would give the Rotterdam side a significant boost against a direct rival.

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After facing Porto, Feyenoord travel to Viking FK (8 December) and Galatasaray (19 January), before RB Leipzig visit De Kuip on 27 January.

Feyenoord began the league phase with a defeat to Barcelona (5-1), but recovered with a win over Como (3-2). They then lost to Real Betis (1-0) and Inter (0-3). Feyenoord need at least two wins and a draw to reach the 10-point mark.