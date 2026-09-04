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How many last-minute signings: at 3.25 Woltemade to score against AC Milan, Fiorentina are targeting Beto and Goncalves

The transfer market stayed busy right to the final day, and several deadline-day signings could make their debuts as early as the third round of Serie A, which gets under way on Friday evening with Genoa v Como. Among Fabregas's men, the standout arrival is Moise Kean. The Italy striker is 2.50 with Sisal and 2.55 with Planetwin365 to score straight away at the Ferraris.


Then there is Nick Woltemade, the name generating the most curiosity. Signed a year ago for 90 million from Newcastle and now on loan at Juventus, the German is 3.25 to score on his home debut in the big match against AC Milan. The goalscorer odds are bigger for the other two new signings still waiting for their debut, Juventus's Sarr and AC Milan's Hutchinson, both at 6 times the stake.

After two rounds, Fiorentina have changed plenty and still have 0 points and zero goals. It will be Beto who replaces the departing Kean, and the former Udinese man is 2.75 to score against Torino. That price rises slightly to 3.00 for Goncalves, the Portuguese player who arrived from Sporting Lisbon. In the same match, the old-club angle is worth watching: Rolando Mandragora has returned to Torino after four seasons at Fiorentina. A goal on his return to the Franchi is priced at 6.00.

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