'How many do you bring in?' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter talks new signings

The 67-year-old tactician feels he has little time to prepare for the new season with Amakhosi desperate to end their six-year trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says it is difficult to tell how many more new signings would be needed by the Soweto giants in the current transfer window.

The British tactician is now hands-on at the Naturena-based giants after receiving his work permit last week and he was on the bench as the team succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Egypt's Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday.

Baxter, who replaced Gavin Hunt as Chiefs' coach last month, has adopted a team that finished eighth in the PSL during the 2020/21 season and Amakhosi have been active in the current transfer window as they prepare for the new campaign.

The Glamour Boys has signed goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, defenders Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Sifiso Hlanti as well as midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Baxter indicated that there is a gap between the Soweto giants and the best teams in the PSL at the moment as he discussed challenges facing him at the four-time PSL champions.

“I think we’ve got to do a proper debrief of the game. The players have got to do a proper debrief individually of their experiences for the whole journey,” Baxter told the club’s media department.

“The problem we’ve got is that we don’t have time because we’ve had such a good run in the in Caf [Champions League]."

The two-time PSL title-winning coach pointed out that if they decide to bring in more new players, they need to do it quickly because they have little time to prepare for the 2021/22 season which is expected to start next month.

"We don’t have a lot of time to prepare, even if we do get new players in," the former South Africa national team head coach continued.

"So it’s a little bit of a conundrum for us. Now, how many do you bring in? How quickly can you do it? And how much time do you have to turn that into a fighting unit?

“This is as we’ve seen with the capitals, it is going to be a work in progress for a while. So, we need to get back to the drawing board very quickly," he added.

“Take heart from the fact that we’ve done so well in the in Caf, realize that we’ve got a little bit to go because there is a gap between the absolute top and where we are at the moment.”

Baxter remains the last coach to win a major trophy with Chiefs having guided the team to the 2014/15 PSL title.