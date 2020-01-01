How Mamelodi Sundowns may benefit from Caf Champions League quarter-final exit

More rest and enough time to prepare for teams in their chase for the league title, this is why the Brazilians shouldn't cry about losing to Al Ahly

will shift focus to domestic football following their exit in the Caf last weekend.

While Pitso Mosimane wanted to go all the way and add a second Champions League title to the Brazilians trophy cabinet, he must not be too hard on himself for failing to do so this year because he still has two more trophies to fight for.

Being points behind has never bothered Mosimane who knew he would go for the kill in the league once his team's continental commitments were done - but it has come earlier than expected, giving the Tshwane giants all the time to chase the log leaders in an attempt to defend their crown.

More teams

Having won four league titles with Sundowns, Mosimane knows this is a very crucial stage of the season whereby he cannot afford to drop too many points but he will need his players to come to the party and forget about their Caf Champions League disappointment.

Sundowns have always enjoyed chasing the early pace-setters - and have hardly cracked under pressure and they can now be able to throw everything at Chiefs without worrying much about travelling across Africa.

In the past, Mosimane said some teams enjoy more rest than the others hence they managed to win matches week in and week out and it's Sundowns' turn to enjoy that little benefit although the catch-up could be coming thick and fast for them in between.

The team will have enough time to analyse and prepare for their local opponents

Standing between them and three crucial points that would narrow the gap on Chiefs is Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

This game couldn't have come at a better time and Mosimane would surely expect a positive reaction from his players who would look to avoid losing two matches in a row - something they haven't experienced in a long time.

But he should manage the expectations very well - the pressure of desperately wanting to get maximum points and Tuesday's big fixture against .

Those two factors could prove detrimental to their chances of beating Stellenbosch who proved to be a solid side whenever they face the bigger teams in the league, especially in Cape Town.

Article continues below

No major changes are expected from Mosimane in terms of his team selection - but having relied heavily on experienced players for the Caf Champions League, he can afford to give as many of his fringe players a chance against relatively smaller teams and rest the big guns for tougher upcoming fixtures.

Having had to sweat for three points against Stellenbosch in the first round - Mosimane must be smart in his team selection going into this clash - keep the core of the team the same as it has been because undermining Stellenbosch would be a big mistake if he were to tinker too much with the side that has done so well for him in the past.

The approach, however, should still be the same - ruthless and solid at the back bearing in mind that he still has Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the horizon - after all, this clash carries the same weight in terms of points as the other matches.