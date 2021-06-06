How Mamelodi Sundowns' Kekana & Onyango celebrated their record eighth league crown

Brazilians ended the season in style as they defeated Cape Town City 3-0 on Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana says he did not know he will be celebrating the eighth league title with Uganda legend Denis Onyango as they were just aiming to better themselves.

The duo played a vital part to steer Masandawana to their fourth successive PSL title this season. In the process, they secured a record eighth league crown with the Brazilians, a feat no other player has ever realized in the history of South African football.

Of the eight titles, Kekana won two while with SuperSport United, a team he played for from 2008-2010. He then joined Sundowns in 2011 and has since made 235 appearances, winning six league titles in the process.

"When we started it was all about bettering ourselves," the 36-year-old midfielder said on his social media accounts.

"Day in day out, little we knew we were gonna conquer the continent let alone going as far as Club World Cup.

"We worked, we are still working for generations to come. Keep representing in that jersey," said the experienced midfielder addressing Onyango recalling the time they joined the Brazilians together.

On the other hand, the East African did not hide his joy as he celebrated his eighth league crown.

While at SuperSport, the Ugandan won three PSL titles - from 2007-2010. The now 36-year-old went on to join his current team in 2011, and since then, he has won the PSL five times.

'[The Captain] Hlompho Kekana; I am so happy and proud to share this 8th title record with you, my brother," the former Uganda international shot-stopper tweeted.

"It has been a long journey through thick and thin. God bless you, my guy."

Onyango also appreciated the fans and supporters for sticking with the team and encouraging them to win the title once again.

"Thanks to everyone who supported us. Thanks for sticking with us in the good and bad - this one is also for you, Masandawana."

𝗣𝗦𝗟 𝗖 𝗛 𝗔 𝗠 𝗣 𝗜 𝗢 𝗡 𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭 🙌🏼🥇



