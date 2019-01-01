How Mamelodi Sundowns could line up with new signing Rantie

Masandawana recently added the Bafana Bafana veteran to their roster, but how could they line up with the striker?

Premier Soccer League ( ) champions made a smart acquisition by signing Tokelo Rantie on Tuesday.

The Tshwane giants will be hoping the experienced striker helps them mount a serious challenge for the league title and defend it for the second time.

But how exactly will the striker fit in at Sundowns with the current crop of players?

Goal takes a look at some of the potential formations which Pitso Mosimane could use to accommodate Rantie:

4-2-3-1

Rantie has been used as a target man, especially in the national team, leading the Bafana Bafana attack with aplomb.

This means the 29-year-old player would be a direct competition to Mauricio Affonso and Emiliano Tade, who are also target men.

Rantie can be deployed as a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation supported from left to right by Gaston Sirino, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.

He would flourish in this formation as he is a powerful target man and he can hold up the ball well and bring the rest of the team into play.

Most importantly he can be able to peel off defenders and move into good goal-scoring positions.

4-3-3

Rantie is a versatile attacker, who can also operate as a wide forward or second striker due to his speed.

The Parys-born player can also do the job in a 4-3-3 formation as one the front three, but preferably as the lone central striker.

In this formation, the energetic Rantie can quickly close down the opposition and stop them from playing out from the back.

The prolific attacker is also able to receive the ball in the box and score, but he can also defer the goal-scoring responsibility to the wide forwards.

4-4-1-1

Rantie enjoyed his football at , where he was deployed as a second striker behind Benni McCarthy during the 2011/12 season.

The hard-working player was responsible for linking the midfield with the attack as he was required to move back in the hole and act as a creative forward.

In the 4-4-1-1 formation, Rantie can be partnered with either Affonso or Tade or even Lebohang Maboe, who has been as a centre forward by Mosimane.

It would also help bring out the best in Rantie in a free role as he causes problems for the opposition.

The opposition defence would find it hard to mark the former AFC Bournemouth attacker which makes him a threat from almost anywhere.