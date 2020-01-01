How could Mamelodi Sundowns line up with Kermit Erasmus?

The nippy forward's move to the Brazilians was confirmed by Cape Town City on Sunday, but how will he fit in with his new employers?

Kermit Erasmus is on his way to Chloorkop after and agreed on a deal.

He becomes the club's eighth signing ahead of the upcoming season, and the majority of fans have started asking questions as to why the Brazilians have been on a spending spree when they already have so much quality and depth in their squad.

Now, let's take a look at how Sundowns could line-up with the 30-year-old former marksman.

4-4-2

Sundowns have not had an out-and-out striker since the departure of Leonardo Castro in 2018, and while they brought in Mauricio Affonso, they couldn't see the best of him because of long-term injuries.

It is for this reason the management, in consultation with the technical team, saw fit to sign three strikers in the form of Peter Shalulile, Gift Motupa and Erasmus.

And in the last of the three, the Tshwane giants have a utility player who can either play as a No.9 or as a second striker coming from deep.

However, in this formation, the diminutive striker could be used as a twin striker alongside either Motupa, Shalulile or Affonso.

4-2-3-1

Depending on the opponents, Erasmus could also be used as leading striker with three attackers playing in supporting roles.

What makes him a top striker is that he's comfortable on the ball and has quick feet to take on defenders.

With him as a lone striker, players such as Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino would likely get enough space to make those telling runs into the opposition penalty box.

However, apart from setting up teammates, Erasmus will be closer to the box and he can score goals himself if afforded the space.

It's worth noting that the players charged with running off him would need to have the appropriate qualities to play in the role, as Erasmus is known to get frustrated if there is a dearth of supply from his teammates.

4-2-2-2

The Sundowns technical team has options to either play him upfront as a twin striker like in the 4-4-2 formation or allow him to get more involved in the game by playing him behind the strikers.

For instance, Affonso and Shalulile can lead the attack as twin strikers with Erasmus coming from deep.

He is effective and deadly in this position because he also likes to take shots from outside the box.

Erasmus is also comfortable using both feet and this, coupled with the quality around him, will definitely see him take his football career to another level.

It is his defending that still needs to be polished and so a deeper role, which would require him to assist in defence, may not play to his strengths. This comes in contrast to his new teammates Sirino and Zwane, whose work for the team has ensured they have become key figures at Downs.