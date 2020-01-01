How Mamelodi Sundowns could line-up with Kapinga

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians on a five-year deal earlier this week but where will he fit in?

have been busy reinforcing their squad for next season, and Pitso Mosimane will finally get to work with 's most promising gem, Lesedi Kapinga.

Kapinga joined the Brazilians on a five-year deal following his departure from Black this week.

According to Leopards, Kapinga had already signed a pre-contract with the Tshwane giants after turning down a contract extension at the start of 2020.

What makes this move sweeter for Kapinga is that he tried to join Sundowns on three separate occasions in the past but failed to secure a move - it's a case of a move delayed is not a move denied for the nippy midfielder.

After breaking into the professional ranks in 2017 with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandile, Kapinga showed while on the books of Leopards that he had the potential to be a star.

The question now is whether or not the man regarded as one of the best coaches on the African continent can help the midfielder take his football career to an even higher level.

Over the years, Mosimane has proved that he's got the ability to turn players into stars - Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau are just some of the players who were never really given a chance when the Kagiso-born mentor recruited them.

Kapinga as a leftwinger

Zwane has excelled as a leftwinger since his return from Mpumalanga Black Aces, so much so that even natural leftwingers such as Aubrey Ngoma, Lyle Lakay and George Lebese failed to dislodge him.

Kapinga, on the other hand, isn't a natural left-footer but he likes cutting inside and finding teammates with some delightful passes when he's deployed in that position.

While he can easily fit in at leftwing, the 25-year-old has competition and it wouldn't be easy to come in and own the position.

However, Mosimane knows that he has a quality back-up in that position should any of his regulars be unavailable for some reason.

He can use Kapinga on the left-hand side of the midfield in less fancied matches - this would help him gain his confidence while adapting to his new surroundings.

Kapinga on the right flank

Being a natural right-footer means Kapinga will be able to play on the right-hand side of the Sundowns midfield.

But one disadvantage is that he's not as quick as Thapelo Morena because Mosimane prefers to use right wingbacks to do the attacking from that side of the pitch.

It is for this reason he decided to turn Anele Ngcongca into a centre-back and promote Nicholus Lukhubeni to add pace when Morena is unavailable.

While Kapinga may fit in as a rightwinger, he chances of him commanding a regular place in the starting line-up are very slim due to his lack of pace and perhaps the ability to track back and assist in defence as quickly as possible.

However, should Mosimane wish to use him there, he would need to either change his pattern and the way Sundowns usually attack and defend depending on the strengths of the opponents.

Kapinga to lead the attack

The 25-year-old has proven to be more effective as a centre-forward this season despite his small physique.

Just like how Mosimane moved Lebohang Maboe from midfield to high up the field, this is also possible with Kapinga whose contribution from that position proved immense for Leopards this season.

His six goals and six assists in 27 matches across all competitions for Lidoda Duvha came from the centre-forward position.

And if Maboe could score more goals than anyone in that position last season, and Tau the previous season, then chances are that Kapinga could also do it.

But for him to flourish and own that position, he'd need the supply and support from his teammates.

Kapinga as a No.10

Due to his small stature, Mosimane may opt to use Kapinga as a No.10 in the absence of Gaston Sirino.

Sirino has been one of Sundowns' best attacking midfielders - but Kapinga would bring a different dimension to that position.

Kapinga can take on players and pick a pass without running at defenders while Sirino uses his pace to leave his markers behind.

Now, if Mosimane and his technical team want someone with more creativity and less pace then Kapinga is the right man for the job - calm on the ball and very skilful - and could slow down the pace of the game whenever Sundowns find themselves under pressure.