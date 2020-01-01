How Mamelodi Sundowns could line-up with Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka next season

The experienced player is set to join to the Brazilians' roster, but how could they line-up with the midfield maestro?

have started preparing for next season by signing George Maluleka.

The midfielder is expected to join Masandawana this winter after signing a pre-contract with Pitso Mosimane's side.

Maluleka rejected Chiefs' contract extension offer and he has exercised his right to sign a pre-contract agreement with the reigning champions.

But how exactly will the Maluleka fit in at Sundowns with the current crop of players?

Goal takes a look at some of the potential formations which could be used to accommodate the midfield maestro:

4-4-2 Formation

Maluleka is a box-to-box midfielder, who works hard and he is also blessed with good all-round abilities.

The 31-year-old player has flourished in the 4-4-2 formation over the years as one of the two central midfielders.

In this system, Maluleka can be more offensive due to his ability to distribute the ball well and take long-range shots, while being a partnered with a defensive-minded player.

The former SuperSport United midfielder can be paired with either Hlompho Kekana or Andile Jali, who are Sundowns' established defensive midfielders.

4-3-3 Formation

Maluleka proved his versatility in the middle of the park last month during Chiefs' Soweto Derby clash with .

Nicknamed Mido, Maluleka started alongside Kearyn Baccus and Willard Katsande at the heart of Chiefs' midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

Mido excelled in his role as the controller as he set the tempo of the game with Katsande and Baccus focusing on shielding the defence.

The Bafana Bafana international can also do the job for Masandawana in a similar system along with Jali and Kekana, who are regulars in Mosimane's midfield.

4-1-3-2 Formation

Mido can also operate as a defensive midfielder since his days with Cape Town where he did the dirty work for the likes of Thulani Serero, Lebogang Manyama and Khama Billiat.

The former under-20 international can break up play, and protect the defence which allows attack-minded players to push forward.

Maluleka has been deployed as a holding midfielder in the 4-1-3-2 formation by Ernst Middendorp at Chiefs in the absence of hard-man Katsande and he excelled in the position.

The Tembisa-born player would be a good option in a similar role starting behind Sundowns' potent attacking midfielders of Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi.