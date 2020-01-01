How Mamelodi Sundowns could line up with Goss, Motupa and Domingo

The Brazilians have already signed seven new players ahead of the 2020-21 season but where will the trio fit in?

After months of negotiations, finally landed Gift Motupa, Ricardo Goss and Haashim Domingo from .

Motupa had been on the radar of the Tshwane giants since the start of the year.

In fact, the former man could have made a move to Chloorkop during the January transfer window but Students opted against letting him go as they considered him an important member of the squad.

However, the sale of Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) made things easier for them to eventually strike a deal - and Motupa has now joined the club alongside two of his teammates in Goss and Domingo.

But how will Pitso Mosimane use the trio in his Sundowns starting line-up next season?

4-4-2

Goss is seen as a long-term replacement for Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, who have been Sundowns' two top goalkeepers for almost a decade.

However, he's expected to be given game time in order for him to be on the same level as the two veteran shot-stoppers, and his position is straightforward.

Motupa, on the other hand, is more effective as a second striker but he can play as a No.9.

He has goals in him after scoring 12 times for the Students this past season - and if partnered with someone who can compliment him upfront then Mosimane can rest assured of goals that have been hard to come by from his trusted strikers in the past.

Domingo also plays as a second striker but he can be dangerous coming from deep due to his pace and ability to eliminate defenders.

In a 4-4-2 system, Domingo can play alongside Motupa with the two alternating because they have the strength to carry the ball forward while the other can stick around and wait for the supply.

4-3-3

Due to the depth in his squad, Mosimane may decide to go for a 4-3-3 formation in order to accommodate both Motupa and Domingo while keeping the core of his team in the starting line-up.

The duo can come from the right and left-hand sides of the attack with Mauricio Affonso as the centre-forward.

What would make Sundowns unstoppable is the fact that both Motupa and Domingo can create goals for teammates in the same way Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane have done in recent seasons.

The responsibility for goals will now be shared among everyone than relying on a certain player.

4-2-2-2

In this formation, Mosimane may decide to play both Motupa and Domingo just in front of his defensive midfielders as the link between the midfield and the strikers.

And this would help the duo adapt to their surroundings at Sundowns while continuously learning what Mosimane expects from them.

Of course, there are already players in those positions but Mosimane understands that he may not always have them available or in top form, and therefore, he will need to gradually introduce them to the setup without compromising the results and his philosophy.

4-2-3-1

Article continues below

Motupa can be played as a lone striker just like how Lebohang Maboe used to be utilised two seasons ago with the likes of Sirino, Zwane and Domingo behind him.

With players such as George Maluleka and Lesedi Kapinga also in the team, Mosimane has a variety of options in midfield as all these players are capable of linking up with the main striker while also creating and banging in goals.

Domingo can play either on the left or right or through the middle - and how the technical team uses him will be interesting given that Jose Ali Meza recently upped his game and did brilliantly as an attacking midfielder coming from the flanks.