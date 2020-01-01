How Mamelodi Sundowns caught up with Kaizer Chiefs' trophy haul after Nedbank Cup triumph

The Brazilians have matched the record set by Amakhosi in the PSL in terms of the number of titles won thus far

are the Nedbank Cup champions for the second time under the tutelage of coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians beat Bloemfontein 1-0 to lift the trophy - their third this season to further demonstrate their dominance in domestic football.

By so doing, Sundowns broke the record which was previously held by .

More teams

Until Saturday, Amakhosi were the cup kings of South African football with 20 major trophies to their name in the era.

But they now share that record with Sundowns who won their 20th major trophy at the expense of Phunya Sele Sele.

Of the 20 trophies Sundowns have won since 1996, a whopping 11 were won with Mosimane as their head coach - this includes five league titles won between 2014 and 2020.

The first major trophy the Tshwane giants won in the PSL era was the 1997/98 season league title with the late Ted Dumitru at the helm.

They went on to lift the league title nine times afterwards with various coaches.

Sundowns boast a single MTN8 trophy won in 2007 whilst it was still called the SAA Supa8 - they beat Cape Town in the final with Brent Carelse finding the back of the net.

They are also three-time Telkom Knockout Cup champions with their first coming in 1999 when it was still sponsored by Rothmans. They would then add two more TKO titles in 2015 and 2019.

Sundowns' Nedbank Cup triumph this weekend saw them engrave their name on the trophy for the fourth time overall - once during 1998 as the Bob Save Super Bowl and thrice under the current sponsors.

To add the cherry on the top, the Brazilians also conquered Africa four years ago, winning the Caf and the Caf Super Cup in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

On the other hand, Chiefs last lifted a major trophy in 2015 whist Stuart Baxter was still in charge of the first team.

Amakhosi boast four league titles, four National Cup titles (Nedbank Cup), eight titles, three Top 8 titles (MTN8) and a single Africa Cup Winners Cup title.

A list of all the trophies Sundowns won in the PSL era below:

PSL titles: (1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 and 2019-20)



Top 8 titles: (SAA Supa8 2007)



League Cup titles: (Rothmans Cup 1999, Telkom KnockOut Cup 2015 and 2019)



National Cup titles: (Bob Save Super Bowl 1998, Nedbank Cup 2008, 2015 and 2020)



Caf Champions League title: 2016

Caf Super Cup: 2017

Article continues below

A list of all the trophies Chiefs won in the PSL era below:

PSL titles: (2003-04, 2004-05, 2012-13 and 2014-15)



Top 8 titles: (BP Top 8 2001, SAA Supa8 2006, MTN8 2008 and 2014)



League Cup titles: (Rothmans Cup 1997, 1998, Coca-Cola Cup 2001, 2003, 2004, Telkom KnockOut 2007, 2009-10 and 2010-11)



National Cup titles: (BOB Save Super Bowl 2000, Absa Cup 2006, Nedbank Cup 2013)



African Cup Winners’ Cup title: 2001