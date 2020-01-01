How Mamelodi Sudowns frustrate North African opponents - Mosimane

The Downs coach says he now knows how to overwhelm teams from up North whom his side is sure to face in the Champions League knockout round

coach Pitso Mosimane has shared some of the tactics he uses to frustrate North African opponents, as the Brazilians will certainly meet a side from that part of the continent in the Caf quarter-finals.

The Champions League draw will be conducted on Wednesday and seeded Sundowns will meet either , or in the last-eight.

Mosimane's side has become one of the most feared clubs on the continent, in what could be credited to their coach's growing experience in Africa.

Since winning the 2016 Caf Champions League, the Brazilians have humbled some of the top sides including last season’s 5-0 hammering of Al Ahly in the quarter-finals.

This season alone, Sundowns beat USM Alger away and drew with on the road, as well as beating both these North African sides at home.

“We play the same way and the only way to beat the North Africans is to have your passing patterns right because they don’t like to chase the ball‚” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“Here at home‚ people are happy to stay and wait for one quick counter attack‚ you know the story. North Africans like to dominate but if you want to frustrate them don’t give them the ball‚ have your triangles correct and let them run.”

While revealing some of the tactics that have made Sundowns superior in certain games, Mosimane stressed that to overcome North African teams, upsetting them mentally is key.

“Work them mentally and you will see them starting to fight among themselves. If that happens‚ then you know that you got them,” said Mosimane.

“If you take the ball up in the air you won’t win because they are strong aerially. That’s why some of the teams that play long balls against the North Africans don’t get it right.

“You have to give the ball to Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana‚ but sometimes people are afraid when you do because they fear that it will be stolen‚ but that is the price to pay.

“ ‚ and take those risks‚ you can take the ball up in the air and try to be safe but it belongs to everybody when it’s up there.

“I don’t want the ball to be 50/50 and if you want to play the ball from the back you have to practice until the players are confident to do that under pressure.”

Now awaiting Wednesday's draw, Sundowns’ rivalry with some North African opponents will continue when the Caf Champions League resumes in the quarter-final stage.