Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Promise Mkhuma has revealed how Cassius Mailula is motivating him to work hard and return to the club.

Mkhuma revealed the inspiration from Mailula

The youngster is being pushed to work harder on loan

22-year-old hopes to become a future Sundowns regular

WHAT HAPPENED? Mkhuma and Sundowns teammate Keletso Makgalwa joined Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars on loan in January in search of regular playing time. However, he still has an eye on proceedings at his parent club.

The youngster is particularly delighted by the form of his academy teammate Mailula, who has scored 15 goals while providing four assists in his breakthrough season, and revealed how the 21-year-old is inspiring him to improve his game through his words and performances on the pitch.

Mkhuma spent the first part of the season on loan at Swallows FC before he returned to the club and was sent to All Stars to continue his development. The 22-year-old has made six league appearances while scoring two goals and is hoping to emulate Mailula by becoming a key figure for the Brazilians in future.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I’m so happy also to see Cassius [Mailula]. We came to Sundowns together,” Mkhuma said, as quoted by FarPost. “He always encourages me to say, ‘push and come back, man, so that we’ll work together’.

“So, that’s my hope to work harder here and then start the next season with Sundowns. My aim is to go back to Sundowns. That’s where I was born; that’s where I started playing football.

“And it encourages me to see the youngsters being given a chance. Because when you’re given a chance, you must use it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhuma broke through the ranks in 2020 after showing great promise and was handed a five-year deal after getting promoted to the first team by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

The winger has, however, stalled somewhat with Mailula, who was a class below him, upstaging him by not only becoming a first-team regular but also one of the club’s most important players.

WHAT’S NEXT? The 22-year-old will be hoping that he impresses during his loan spell to force his way into coach Rhulani Mokwena’s plans for next season.