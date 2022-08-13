How Mahrez inspired Manchester City past Bournemouth: Stats reveal

The Algeria international played from start to finish as the Citizens silenced Scott Parker’s men at the Etihad Stadium

Riyad Mahrez put up an impressive display as Manchester City crushed Bournemouth 4-0 in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Having made a cameo appearance against West Ham United, the Algeria international was reinstated to the Citizens’ starting XI against the Cherries - forming a three-man attack with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Although he was not among the goalscorers, he put in a fine attacking shift as Pep Guardiola’s men continue their 100% percent start to the 2022-23 English elite division campaign.

From an attacking point of view, he mustered three shots with just one of them on target against Scott Parker’s Cherries.

In addition, he produced two key passes and accounted for 70 passes with an impressive passing accuracy of 92.9 per cent.

Unfortunately, he did not complete a single dribble but he made 85 touches, six crosses and was caught offside once.

His only significant contribution defensively was one top tackle while he scored zero per interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Generally, the former African Player of the Year was a thorn in the flesh of Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, and Chris Mepham.

On the other end, Nigeria prospect Dominic Solanke was not listed in the defeat as Bournemouth settled for Kieffer Moore, Ryan Christie, and Marcus Tavernier upfront.

Speaking after the encounter, manager Guardiola lauded his team’s effort against the newly-promoted English top-flight side.

"As a team, we did a really good performance," the Spanish tactician told the club website.

"Bournemouth were incredibly well structured defensively, but not just defensively offensively as well.

"They attract you with the short passes and then switch the play. Quite similar movement to how Tottenham try to do it.

"Defensively they defend so deep and narrow, you have to go outside.

"We started really well, with three or four corners and we had chances.

"After we scored one or two, they don't want to attack and we had to be patient”

With this result, City remain at the summit of the English elite division log. They travel to St James' Park on August 21 for their next outing against Newcastle United.

There, Mahrez would be eyeing his third league appearance of the current campaign.