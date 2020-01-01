African All Stars

How KP Boateng, Iwobi, Naby Keita and African stars are enjoying vacation

Kevin-Prince Boateng Fiorentina 2019-20
Many of the continent's stars are enjoying a deserved break following the conclusion of all major European leagues

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Fiorentina loanee Kevin-Prince Boateng, Everton's Alex Iwobi and Villarreal's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are among the African players who are making the most of their summer break.

Following the conclusion of the Premier League a fortnight ago, Iwobi, Keita and Salah are some African players who have jetted out of England.

The Nigeria international is having a nice time in Cannes, a French resort town while Keita and Salah appeared to have left Merseyside after helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top-flight crown, with the former flaunting a picture of him in a private jet.

    Salah, however, is rocking a new hairstyle and shared a pose with a statue of an Egyptian pharaoh.

    Elsewhere, Kevin-Prince Boateng showed off his skills on the turntables after his impressive loan spell at Besiktas and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie announced that he is expecting a baby with his spouse.

    Fulham loanee Anguissa turned on his fashion game alongside his Cameroon Clinton Njie as they showed off their modelling skills. Meanwhile, free-agent Ogenyi Onazi is doing his best to keep fit after returning to his hometown of Jos in Nigeria.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Naby Deco Keita (@keitanabydeco) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Hope everyone is good well.Looking forward to the new Season🔴⚪️#YNWA#

    A post shared by Naby Deco Keita (@keitanabydeco) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    🇳🇬

    🇳🇬

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    🤟🏽🌊

    🤟🏽🌊

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    With my guy @njie_clinton14 One love 🤟🏾😜🤪

    A post shared by André Frank Zambo Anguissa (@anguiss_29) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    DJ PRINCE 💎💎💎 #donteventryme 🔞

    A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Love for all the messages 👶🏽🌹❤️ . . #LifeIsGood

    A post shared by Yannick Bolasie (@yannickbolasie) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    All that matters ❤️❤️

    All that matters ❤️❤️

A post shared by Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (@simy_official_99) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Lo mejor de mi ❤️

    Lo mejor de mi ❤️

A post shared by Achraf Hakimi (@achrafhakimi) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    We really are everywhere 😀

    A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Al jummah Mubarak To all My Freinds Muslims❤️🙏🏿 #alhamdulillahforeverything❤️

    A post shared by Pape Souaré (@souare27) on

    Early morning tablet with maza them.. #activeholiday ⚽️

    A post shared by Onazi Ogenyi Eddy (MON) 🧿 (@onaziogenyi) on

