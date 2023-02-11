SuperSport United chiefs executive officer Stan Matthews has explained how they stopped Kaizer Chiefs from further raiding their camp in January.

Chiefs were after two SuperSport defenders

They managed to get Ditlhokwe and missed out on Fleurs

Matthews explains how they thwarted Chiefs' moves

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi confirmed the signing of Matsatsantsa defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract agreement in January. The Botswana captain had entered the last six months of his SuperSport contract and Chiefs took advantage of his situation to get him for free.

The centre-back was a surprise signing by Chiefs as the focus was on his defensive partner Luke Fleurs. Before the start of the season, Chiefs were rumoured to be after the signature of Fleurs.

Matthews now reveals Chiefs were after both centre-backs but they managed to tie Fleurs to a new contract which kept away the Soweto giants.

WHAT MATTHEWS SAID: “Chiefs came for both my centre-backs at the same time. Luke [Fleurs] was coming free, TT was coming free,” said Matthews on Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDski Times.

“Chiefs came for both of them. In one set of negotiations, I could match the numbers and I could fight to keep the player, which was Luke.

“The other guy has a different agent, different ideas, different cell phone numbers and I couldn’t match those numbers.

“Unfortunately, the reality in football is that it’s a business and we have shareholders and we are accountable for what we spend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from Ditlhokwe, Chiefs managed to sign Christian Saile Basomboli during the January player transfer window. Coach Arthur Zwane admitted they did not manage to get all the players they needed.

Before the January transfer window opened, Zwane was stressing the need to beef up his squad.

But he could not replace central midfielder Njabulo Blom who left the club in December for Major League Soccer side St Louis City FC. The Soweto giants could also not bring in a new creative midfielder.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will be hoping to make good progress in their moves for transfer targets for the next transfer period.

For now, they are concentrating on their push to finish the season in a respectable position.