How Kaizer Chiefs were frustrated by Ramovic's simple TS Galaxy tactic: 'Just put two blocks, it's not easy to score'

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has lauded his players for defensive discipline that stopped Kaizer Chiefs from scoring.

Galaxy held Chiefs to goalless draw

Ramovic explains how he stopped Amakhosi

Chiefs chasing Champions League spot

WHAT HAPPENED: Galaxy played almost the entire second half with a man less after the red card shown to Marks Munyai after a dangerous tackle against Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Despite their numerical advantage, Amakhosi were unable to break down the hosts and the match eventually ended 0-0.

Ramovic has lauded his team for the good defensive showing and explained why the Glamour Boys struggled to penetrate the back four.

WHAT HE SAID: "Even when we are one man down, if you just put two blocks it’s not easy to score against us," Ramovic told the media.

"Our goal before the game started was to get the three points and we knew that Chiefs have a fantastic team, so it was not going to be easy.

"But in the end, with one man down for over 30 minutes, we defended well and I have to give a lot of credit to my team to get a fantastic point. With ten more games to go, we have to get as many points as we can because this season is tough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' fans were not impressed with the stalemate and felt coach Arthur Zwane did not get it right.

Backpagepix

The fans also questioned the commitment of the players who they felt did not have the hunger to win.

The draw meant Amakhosi remain fifth on the table, just behind bitter rivals Orlando Pirates. SuperSport United come after run-away leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as Richards Bay come in the third position.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi are now preparing to play Maritzburg United on Friday in the Nedbank Cup.