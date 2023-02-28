How Kaizer Chiefs' system does not suit 'runner' Du Preez - Shongwe

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has explained why he thinks forward Ashley du Preez is struggling at Amakhosi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old arrived at Chiefs in May 2022 highly rated after his career-best season with Stellenbosch FC last term. He scored nine Premier Soccer League goals and looked promising.

But the speedy attacker has struggled for form at Chiefs, managing just five goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. Shongwe believes Chiefs’ system of play cannot accommodate Du Preez and he explains why.

WHAT SHONGWE SAID: “For me, he’s the type of player that plays in transition, he is more of a runner. In build-up play, I don’t think he’s quite good,” Shongwe told FARPost.

“At Stellenbosch, they played more in transition, it suited him because they always killed the game with speed when they have the ball and their reverse attack was good.

“Du Preez plays well with a space behind the defensive line. When teams play Chiefs they don’t put a high line, they sit back and get a low block. That means he has no space to run. That cancels him out as good as he is, in that structure, it doesn’t work.

“He’s is a good player, had a great season at Stellenbosch FC. I just don’t think he’s helping Chiefs at the moment. Somehow the style of Chiefs doesn’t suit him. He hasn’t made the impact he was expected to make.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, however, continues to put trust in Du Preez despite the forward enduring a tough season. That has seen him start 16 of his 17 league appearances.

Zwane has previously acknowledged Du Preez is struggling and even slammed the player’s form at one time. The likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been coming on from the bench in recent games while Du Preez starts.

WHAT NEXT FOR DU PREEZ? Chiefs visit fourth-placed Richards Bay on Saturday, and Du Preez hopes to improve his goal-scoring.