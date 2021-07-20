How Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic convinced Safranko to move to Mamelodi Sundowns

The well-traveled marksman followed the Amakhosi player's progress at the Soweto giants, before deciding to join Masandawana

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic's agent has disclosed his client convinced new Mamelodi Sundowns striker Pavol Safranko to come to play in South Africa.

The 26-year-old marksman, who is a Slovakia international, recently joined the reigning PSL champions on a five-year deal following a two-year spell with Romanian outfit Sepsi OSK.

Safranko scored 17 goals from 68 matches in the Romanian Liga 1 and he helped the team qualify for the newly formed Uefa Conference League, before moving to Sundowns.

Nurkovic's representative, Dajan Simac stated the Serbian marksman had a chat with Safranko, who is a well-traveled player having played in Slovakia, Denmark, Scotland, and Romania.

“First of all, Safranko wasn’t cheap [various reports indicated Sundowns paid around R12m for the Slovak]," Simac told Sowetan.

"They [Nurkovic and Safranko] had a chat. Safranko was impressed when he saw everything about South Africa."

Nurkovic has established himself as one of the top strikers in South Africa since he joined Chiefs from Slovakian club KFC Komarno in July 2019.

“He [Safranko] first read about Samir on the internet and they got close then Samir encouraged him to come because South Africa is a good country and the PSL is a good league," Simac continued.

"Seeing Samir doing well for Chiefs also made it easier for Pavol to see that he can also come and see how things go for him.”

In 2017, Nurkovic and Safranko were both plying their trade in Slovakia with the new Sundowns player on the books of Dunajska Streda, while the Amakhosi star was playing for Vion Zlate Moravce at the time.

Simac, who is a German-born Croatian agent, went on to reveal that he is working on bringing another European player to the PSL in the current transfer window.

“I am working on building my network in SA. I am close to bringing one more European to the SA league in the current window,’’ he said.

Simac doesn't represent Safranko. He is a retired defender having turned out for Croatia's under-20 national team during his playing days.