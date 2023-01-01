How Kaizer Chiefs skipper Khune 'gives the boys courage' - Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane has lauded Itumeleng Khune's leadership skills after the goalkeeper's strong performance against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Khune put up a brilliant show vs Arrows

He was duly named the best player of the match

Zwane praises veteran's impact on youngsters

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune was named Man-of-the-Match following a sterling display between the sticks as he helped Chiefs defend their 2-0 first-half lead to win the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Even though striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana opened the scoring for Chiefs, before providing an assist for their second goal scored by Edmilson Dove, Khune was still selected as the star of the show.

Zwane was delighted by Khune’s influence and hailed the 35-year-old goalkeeper for the way he inspires the team with his experience.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “But they [Arrows] also had their chances and Itu was at his best today and that’s how you should lead the team – you should lead by example, his experience counts a lot,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“He gives the boys that courage and belief to [not] worry as well, if you remember we’ve been conceding goals that we shouldn’t have and the good thing today was we kept a clean sheet.

“So we just want to build on that going forward so that we keep those clean sheets.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not long ago, Khune appeared like a misfit at Chiefs with his future seemingly bleak but he has managed to rebuild himself. On Saturday, he was returning from an injury he was battling since October 2022.

The clean sheet against Arrows was his second in eight games across all competitions. It is a record he would want to improve on. He has previously stated he still has unfinished business with Bafana Bafana and continuing with solid performances might help change the mind of coach Hugo Broos.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? Khune is almost sure to keep the starting spot in goal when Chiefs host Sekhukhune United next Saturday.

Another solid performance would make it difficult for Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen to play this season.