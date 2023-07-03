Kaizer Chiefs' contract with ex-Marumo Gallants' striker Ranga Chivaviro is legal despite his initial agreement with Richards Bay.

Chivaviro had a pre-contract agreement with Richards Bay

Gallants sold him to Chiefs

Why initial pre-contract is invalid

WHAT HAPPENED: Chivaviro was among the six players officially unveiled by Chiefs on Monday.

The 30-year-old striker had initially signed a pre-contract with Richards Bay before being sold to Amakhosi.

Despite an initial agreement with the Natal Rich Boys, certified agent Pontsho Madumo has explained why the deal does not hold water.

WHAT HE SAID: "Marumo had the irrevocable option to renew his contract for a further year," Madumo told Far Post.

"Chivaviro signed his pre-contract in March, three months before the expiry of his initial contract with Marumo Gallants. The Limpopo side then triggered their option which had no time limitation. Thereafter, they sold him to Kaizer Chiefs for an undisclosed fee.

"Based on this, the pre-contract Chivaviro signed with Richards Bay is invalid."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The arrival of Chivaviro might be the beginning of the end for Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who struggled for consistency at the Glamour Boys.

In the concluded season, Chivaviro scored 10 goals in 19 Premier Soccer League matches. Chivaviro further scored seven goals in the 10 Caf Confederation Cup assignments whereby his team fell in the semi-final against Yanga SC.

WHAT NEXT: All eyes are on Richards Bay who might react to the latest development.