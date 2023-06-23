How Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates stopped Yanga SC from signing Chivaviro

Yanga SC are out of the race to sign Ranga Chivaviro leaving Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to fight for the forward.

Chivaviro had his best outing last season

He has been linked to big clubs

How Pirates & Chiefs got the better of Yanga

WHAT HAPPENED: The Marumo Gallants striker had an arguably excellent campaign in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup.

In the league, he scored 10 goals in 19 matches, and seven in the continental second-tier competition.

It explains why Yanga, Pirates, and Chiefs were chasing his services ahead of the 2023/24 season.

However, as the player's agent Herve Tra Bi explains, Wananchi are now out of the race for the 30-year-old striker.

WHAT HE SAID: "We respect Yanga SC, but there is no possibility of Ranga Chivaviro playing for the Tanzanian outfit," Tra Bi said as quoted by Dar24.

"Initially, we had some discussions with the team regarding the player and things were looking up, but not anymore. The player had accepted to play in Tanzania, but the offer we received changed everything, and the possibility of Chivaviro remaining in South Africa is high.

"Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates had better offers, and we decided to concentrate on the two for the sake of our player's well-being."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are seemingly ahead of Pirates in the race for the striker and reports have it that he was at Naturena on Thursday.

Rumours have it that Amakhosi settled on the experienced attacker to bolster the attacking department after last season's struggles.

WHAT NEXT: The Glamour Boys have to finalize the deal soon and allow the striker to start preparations for the new season.