How Kaizer Chiefs lost a chance to sign Makhanya - 'Amakhosi went quiet'

Highly rated teenager Olwethu Makhanya has hinted he was willing to join Kaizer Chiefs but seemingly, the club lost interest.

Makhanya rose through the ranks at Stellies

Sundowns and Chiefs had been linked to the player

How the teenager ended up in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED: Makhanya had been tipped to join either Mamelodi Sundowns or Chiefs but ended up with Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union.

The 19-year-old secured a three-year deal with the American outfit from Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC.

The teenager has now explained how the Glamour Boys lost the chance to sign the defender from Stellies.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes here at home it was only Sundowns I was talking to. I did speak to Chiefs but when the season ended I expected to hear from them and they went quiet," Makhanya told iDiski Times.

"So by the time the season was ending, it was only Sundowns who stayed in touch. Sundowns wanted to sign me but loan me back to Stellenbosch.

"That means I was going to play another season in the PSL with Stellenbosch and maybe go back to Sundowns when the season ends. So that was going to take a long time and who knows how long this opportunity to go to the MLS was going to be available for," the youngster added.

"Opportunities like this are rare so when they come one needs to take it over staying another season in the PSL. I was already playing in the PSL but I have never played in the MLS so when this opportunity presented itself, I just had to take it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhanya was developed at Stellies and rose up the ranks to play for the senior team.

His exploits saw him grab the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup's Most Promising Player of the Tournament. In the MLS, Makhanya joins Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula, and Njabulo Blom.

Chiefs have since signed some good players with PSL experience, among them are highly rated defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango.

WHAT NEXT: As Makhanya waits for his Philadelphia debut, Chiefs are preparing to play Chippa United in their PSL assignment this weekend and you can follow all the action on GOAL live scores pages.