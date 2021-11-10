How Kaizer Chiefs 'dominated' and beat Orlando Pirates, Parker reveals

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Bernard Parker has opened up about their game plan in their recent Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates over the weekend.

Amakhosi ran out 2-1 winners over the Buccaneers with Keagan Dolly grabbing a brace in a PSL encounter played at the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Parker explained that they were able to identify and exploit Pirates’ mistakes, while also stressing the importance of mental strength in a match that saw Bucs dominate possession with Amakhosi absorbing pressure and playing on the counter.

“Planning was a key, we analyzed Pirates, we identified their weakness, and we identified their strength,” Parker told SAFM.

“We know that they are a ball-playing team, so we knew what to do. The biggest I will also give to the technical team.

"They definitely worked more on our mental preparation, more than our physical preparation and on the day, our mental levels were right and that’s what won us the game.”

Parker did admit that Pirates dominated possession, but he pointed out that it was part of their game plan to allow Bucs to see most of the ball.

“Yes, definitely, as I was saying earlier on, we knew that they are a possession-based team and they like to overplay it sometimes," he continued.

"So, it was just for us not to make it comfortable for them, to make sure that we stress them on the ball, and when stress on the ball, they make errors, and it worked for us. So, it was actually the game plan and it worked for us.”

The former Bafana Bafana international defended Chiefs' defensive game plan by insisting that the result is more important than dominating possession.

“Today’s football, the modern game is about which team is more effective, if you are more effective by trying to get to go, you get more chances of winning the match,” he explained.

Article continues below

“So what the percentages we worked on what we wanted to get, it actually worked for us and with them, we knew that they are a possession-based team and we made sure we’re compact.

"They can play in front of us, but they cannot play around our box, which we did well. We did well by pushing them, by not getting them in our box and trying to win the ball before they could get into our box, and it worked a lot of times.

"We just had one lack of concentration which led to the goal. I think they dominated their possession and I think we dominated the match.”