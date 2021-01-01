How Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Maritzburg United has compounded their problems

Injuries, suspensions, illness, mistakes at the back, a lack of creativity, no cutting edge up front...these are tough times for the Soweto side

suffered another setback in what has been a dismal season when they lost 2-0 against at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

The defeat leaves the Glamour Boys with just four wins in 16 matches in all competitions this season since Gavin Hunt took over from Ernst Middendorp.

While it wasn't an entirely bad week - Chiefs qualified for the Caf group phase with a win away against Angolan side Primeiro de Augusto on Tuesday, the loss against Middendorp's Maritzburg served only to highlight existing issues and to expose some new ones.

And that it was Middendorp, the man who was just two points away from winning the title with Chiefs last season, would only have made it a more bitter pill for the Amakhosi contingent to swallow.

Here's a look at some of the issues to emerge or re-emerge was Saturday's defeat in Soweto.

1. More defensive woes

Individual errors at the back have become the Glamour Boys' trademark this season. This was especially the case for the second of Judas Moseamedi’s two goals on Saturday as he was able to get in behind Ramahlwe Mphahlele to control a long throw-in, before finishing from a tight angle.

“I thought both goals were a little bit weak,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The second one is a throw-in, the ball bounced in the box, it should never be bouncing in the box, not at this level.”

2. Khama Billiat injury

For most of the game Chiefs were badly lacking in invention and guile. Billiat was the one man who had offered that in what was a lively first half for the Zimbabwean. But he limped off injured three minutes after half time and was replaced by Dumisani Zuma. With five games to come before the end of January alone, the Soweto side can ill afford to lose Billiat.

3. Sitting perilously above the relegation zone

The defeat to Maritzburg leaves Amakhosi just a point above the two teams in the relegation zone, and 16th placed Black . No team has less wins than Chiefs’ one, and they find themselves already 17 points adrift of pace-setters .

4. Goalscoring problems

Chiefs have managed just seven goals in their nine matches this term. Leonardo Castro is the leading scorer with just two, while Billiat and Lebogang Manyama have just one apiece.

5. Short on options in central midfield

Hunt explained afterwards that he would have preferred not to start youngsters Darrel Matsheke and Njabulo Blom for a second consecutive game in four days this week, but was forced to do so as he had no option due to injury and illness in the squad.

“We only had two centre-midfield players available. They gave a big effort on Tuesday, but we couldn’t change it because we didn’t have anything else,” Hunt said.