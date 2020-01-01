How Kaizer Chiefs could cope with their Fifa ban – Seale

The Amakhosi legend has shared his thoughts on the saga involving Fifa, Dax as well as his former club

Former defender Rudolph Seale believes the ban imposed on the club by Fifa is a big blow for the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders in a saga involving Madagascar international Ardriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

The world’s football governing body has banned the Black midfielder for four months whilst banning Amakhosi from signing players in the next two transfer windows.

Although the Naturena-based club has decided to appeal the ruling from Fifa, Seale hopes the club will be successful but warns some of the payers may be desperate to join a big club like Chiefs and even go as far as not revealing everything before-hand.

More teams

“It’s an unfortunate situation because this thing might somehow tarnish the club’s image but with the ban, let’s also hope they can look at the players they have and ensure they remain with the club until this thing is over,” Seale told Goal.

“The club wants to appeal but we will never know if they will succeed, but the problem is the failure to sign or reinforce the squad in the next two transfer windows.

“In my thinking, I would look at working with what I have and ensure that the players are set to be out of the contract, are extended. The coach has to work with what he has in front of him.

“However, the problem now could be with the agents where they might take advantage and say, let’s demand this amount because the club has no other choice but to retain the talent within."

On whether there is a lesson that can be picked up from the saga that saw the Malagasy international moving from Fosa Juniors to Chiefs in 2018, the legend has challenged the clubs to dig deep and tick all the boxes before signing a player.

“We cannot really point fingers at the moment to say Chiefs didn’t research or follow the right procedure before signing this boy,” he added.

“On the other hand, we cannot blame the player to say he was not transparent with his contract situation or whether he was a free agent or not.

“However, we all know players in , Maputo, Madagascar or in Mozambique dream of playing for a big club like Chiefs.

“Chiefs is a big club and it’s a well-known brand in the continent and worldwide, therefore, that means players might be desperate to join and some may not even tell the whole story when it comes to his current club or contractual situation.

“I’m not saying that is the situation right now or whether the club didn’t do the necessary research but this is a wake-up call for many PSL clubs and players because this is also about their careers now."

The announcement came from last weekend and the Glamour Boys have 21 days to file an appeal but Seale hopes for the best in the appeal process.

“Until the club and the player appeals and win the case, it’s just an unfortunate situation because the player is banned and they can’t beef up," continued the legend.

Article continues below

“Chiefs will definitely need to reinforce at the end of the season, but let’s hope they will be successful in their appeal. We don’t have to judge for now, but let’s see how this case will unfold.

“However, if that doesn’t happen, the club must also embrace the opportunity to develop from within.

“It’s a great opportunity to do so but the question is, can these youngsters come and fit in and deliver because Chiefs is not just any team – it’s a big brand.”