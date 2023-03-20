Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed how he wants to get the best out of January signing Christian Saile Basomboli.

WHAT HAPPENED? Basomboli arrived at Chiefs amid high expectations that he would be a solution to their scoring problems. But it took six Premier Soccer League matches for the Congolese forward to score his first league goal after finding target against Maritzburg United last Saturday.

He had only found the back of the net in the Nedbank Cup. That leaves Basomboli with two goals in two goals and an assist in seven games across all competitions. With most Amakhosi signings struggling to make a huge impact, Zwane discusses how he plans to help Basomboli from failing at Chiefs.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “He has done well, happy for him and also the players are helping to settle in quickly,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times. “They have embraced him as well, so he is quite a good guy, very humbled young man and also willing to work socks off. I’m happy that his hard work he put in against Maritzburg was rewarded with a goal, he deserves it and he is a team player.

“We will keep on working with him, because we want him to keep on improving his game and get better and better. The more we create that competition within the squad, that will help a lot of players as well to up our game time whenever given the opportunity to play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Zwane's first season as Chiefs head coach but he has come under fire for the quality of his signings. Most of the players Zwane signed have not lived up to expectations.

Ashley du Preez is another Zwane signing struggling to become being a regular goal-scorer. Other players like Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou have not performed to meet expectations on them.

Midfielder Yusuf Maart has even lost his Bafana Bafana spot, having previously been a regular under Hugo Broos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI? The Congolese forward will be hoping his goal against Maritzburg will spark a good goal-scoring run.