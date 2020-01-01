How Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune failed his trial as a striker and became a keeper

The Bafana Bafana star initially tried his luck as a striker and then a defender, before his real strengths were discovered

Jacob 'Terror' Sephooa, the development coach of captain Itumeleng Khune says the goalkeeper was “a disaster” after he trialled at Amakhosi as a forward and failed.

Arriving at Chiefs as a 12-year-old in 1999, Khune underwent trials first as a striker, then as a defender and was unsuccessful in both attempts.

Sephooa who was then Chiefs Under-13 coach reveals that a dejected Khune wept after being told he did not make the grade following the auditions, having travelled to Johannesburg from his hometown of Ventersdorp.

More teams

“Every time I always laugh when I tell this story. He was so desperate to play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Sephooa told Far Post.

“He told me he was a striker. I had to play him where he was comfortable. So, when I was taking them through drills – shooting, turning, control, I noticed ukuthi yinyakanyaka, akukho lutho lapha [it’s a disaster, he couldn’t play as a striker].

“Itu came with his father the first time and he dropped him off for the trials. I told him and others that they had failed, and they should go home and return the following year after improving. So, he went to the stands and started crying.

“I was guilty thinking I didn’t give him a fair chance. I gave him another chance and afterwards I was convinced I had made the right decision. He didn’t have the skills of a striker.

“I then said to him since he was a bit tall with broad shoulders, I gave him another chance and tried him in defence. But still, he wasn’t good enough."

It then appeared hopeless that Khune would ever fit the grade at Chiefs and realise his dream of donning the black and gold.

It was only while he was acting as a ball-boy, retrieving stray balls at training when he was discovered to have talent as a goalkeeper.

“You could tell the boy really loved Kaizer Chiefs. So, I invited Khune to our shooting practice, I asked him to stand behind the goalkeeper and pick stray balls,” said Sephooa.

“As we were doing that, I noticed the goalkeeper was missing the balls and Khune was diving and saving them. I asked him to come back on Saturday when I was training goalkeepers. He came and I noticed he had potential. I started training them.”

Article continues below

It proved to be the turning point of Khune’s future as a footballer as he thrived as a goalkeeper, rising through the Chiefs youth ranks before subsequently earning first team promotion in 2004.

But competition from Rowen Fernandez and Emille Baron delayed his debut which finally arrived on August 25, 2007 against Jomo Cosmos.

Guarding ’s goal at the 2010 World Cup confirmed Khune’s career had blossomed.