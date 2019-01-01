How Kaizer Chiefs can upset Mamelodi Sundowns – Dos Santos

The former Amakhosi midfielder has tipped the Brazilians as favourites ahead of the PSL clash on Sunday

Former coach Sergio Dos Santos has explained how coach Ernst Middendorp’s men can unsettle on Sunday afternoon.

The Cape Town-based legend believes the Soweto giants should not allow the Brazilians more space and time to string their passes in the final third, whilst calling for Dumisani Zuma's inclusion in the heart of the midfield.

On the other hand, the ex-Amakhosi midfielder sees coach Pitso Mosimane’s men as the favourites going into the Premier Soccer League ( ) clash, but his former team can threaten the reigning champions.

“I don’t think Chiefs are favourites but Mamelodi Sundowns have to be the favourites for this one,” Dos Santos told Goal.

“Right now Sundowns are the team to beat in the league but Chiefs are certainly making a few steps upwards and forward.

"They are much better this season, they play good football and they are gelling nicely together. I think they can pose a challenge for a club like Sundowns.

“Sundowns are under lots of pressure because they have lots of games in a short space of time.

"In my opinion, Chiefs should not give Sundowns space in the last quarter [because] they will punish you. They have the best and [the] kind of players that can do that.”

On how Amakhosi can approach the encounter set to be staged at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the 69-year-old wants to see them playing with four defenders at the back.

"They must not worry when Sundowns have the ball in their own half but once they cross the halfway line, they must worry but they should be disciplined," he continued.

“So, for me, Chiefs must play a flat back four and a little bit deeper.

“Chiefs must keep the shape and work hard off the ball, they must frustrate Sundowns and not allow them to play their build-ups after the halfway line, they must stop all the movements and passes behind the defence.

“If they can do that they stand a very good chance of surprising Sundowns.”

Moreover, the former Cape Town coach wants Zuma to spread the passes from the middle of the park and has called for Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic to be partnered in the final third.

“Well, you know if Chiefs have a good player in the heart of the park such as Zuma to ensure he distributes good passes as well as keeping the shape,” added the former Hellenic player.

“He can spread good passes upfront to Castro and Nurkovic. [Khama] Billiat has to partner with Lebogang Manyama because they are very good.

“Zuma must ensure he doesn’t lose the ball easily and that will be very important against a team like Sundowns. Castro and Nurkovic are not agile players but they are very smart and strong, with good supply they can punish any defence.

“Once they get the delivery into the box they will cause problems for Sundowns. Finally, Willard Katsande should come in later. Katsande’s job is to keep it tight in the midfield because he is very important for Kaizer Chiefs.”