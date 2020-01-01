How Kaizer Chiefs can succeed with Mamelodi Sundowns' approach in technical team

Amakhosi have a solid technical team as Kaizer Motaung said, but the question is whether or not the team can emulate the Brazilians on the pitch?

are following in the footsteps of among other teams after assembling a technical team consisting of South African-born coaches.

Gavin Hunt was appointed as head coach following the sacking of Ernst Middendorp and his arrival was preceded by the appointments of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane as his assistants.

The last time Chiefs had a South African-born coach in charge of the first team was between 2015 and 2018 when Steve Komphela succeeded Stuart Baxter.

But before Komphela, the last -born coach to take the coaching position on a permanent basis at Amakhosi was Trott Moloto in 1994.

The only difference is the Brazilians have two coaches as assistants to Pitso Mosimane in Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Mngqithi is a head coach in his own right while Mokwena had a brief spell in the hot seat with and later before returning to Chloorkop.

At Chiefs, the two assistants have not had the taste of coaching in the elite league but they are experienced and know their football which could benefit the club in the long run.

Nonetheless, the move by Chiefs and many other teams who have taken the same direction should be commended.

Everyone has seen how successful the Brazilians have been with their three-man coaching team in the last few seasons, and Chiefs are taking a similar approach with the intention to win trophies and emulate the Brazilians.

However, it could take some time before the project the trio have been given could yield results but there's light at the end of the tunnel that the South African coaches will one day dominate technical benches in the PSL.

As things stand, what the Chiefs coaching department needs to do is to develop an understanding between themselves and the players the same way Mosimane did when he first joined Sundowns in 2012.

But above all, Hunt needs to identify the players he will rely on for him to succeed, while also getting the support from management in terms of the playing personnel.

What makes Hunt, Zwane and Sheppard a team with great potential to achieve more in their coaching careers is their understanding of local players and their belief in the younger ones who need the breakthrough.

Hunt has already indicated that while playing good football is important, getting positive results is what will breed the confidence among the players to play with the fluidity needed to awaken this sleeping giant from Naturena.

And the secret in succeeding at Chiefs lies in the understanding between the three - having the same vision, philosophy and respecting each other's roles just like what the country has seen with Mosimane, Mngqithi and Mokwena at Sundowns.

Perhaps the reason Pirates, who at one stage tried the similar approach, didn't succeed was that there was no proper communication between Milutin Sredojevic, Fadlu Davids and Mokwena on the direction the team was supposed to take.

At times, Mokwena appeared to be in charge of the team while Sredojevic was silent - and the message to the players probably got lost in the process - and this is what the new Chiefs technical team should try and avoid.

Zwane and Sheppard are more reserved - but their contribution will be immense, more so because the former understands the culture of the team while the latter knows exactly what Hunt expects from his players from a tactical point of view.

Looking back to almost two decades ago, this isn't the first time Chiefs will have a coach and two assistants.

For two seasons between 2003 and 2005, the late Ted Dumitru worked hand-in-hand with both Donald Khuse and Doctor Khumalo and the trio delivered back-to-back league titles for the Glamour Boys.