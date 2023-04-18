How Kaizer Chiefs beating Orlando Pirates can deliver them Nedbank Cup - Mayo

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mayo has explained what Chiefs need to do to finally end their trophy drought.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi progressed to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after edging Royal AM 2-1 last weekend. They have now been drawn to meet arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the lastfour.

Chiefs are bidding to win their first piece of silverware since 2015 and the Nedbank Cup gives them that opportunity. Mayo feels beating Pirates is all that Chiefs need to be crowned Nedbank Cup champions despite having to meet either Sekhukhune United or Stellenbosch in the final.

WHAT MAYO SAID: "If they can beat Pirates, they will have a chance to get silverware this season," Mayo told Sowetan Live. "I don't doubt they will beat Pirates. They won't throw away this opportunity. They have beaten them twice [in the DStv Premiership] and will do the same again in the semifinal.

"They must finish what they started and continue with their good run against Pirates.

"You don't have to listen to what the supporters are saying because they will always complain whether you are doing the right things or the wrong things, they will always complain.

"The only thing now is to be happy because Arthur has put them in the semifinal, although they didn't trust him that Chiefs would go so far. Arthur must also not try to prove them wrong. He must focus on his job and focus on the team and fix the mistakes from the previous matches so as not to repeat them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi’s bid to win the Nedbank Cup has not been convincing. They snuck into the semi-finals after edging Royal AM, thanks to Thabo Matlaba’s own goal as well as a penalty converted by Yusuf Maart.

In the Round of 16, they had to sweat to get past National First Division side Casric Stars. Chiefs could, however, take comfort in that Pirates have also been unimpressive.

The Buccaneers have had lower-tier opponents in the last 16 and quarter-finals, where semi-professional side Dondol FC stretched them to a penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Before meeting Pirates on May 6, Amakhosi will play three Premier Soccer League games against Sekhukhune United, Chippa United and Swallows FC.