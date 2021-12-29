“How is he missing out on Afcon?” - Fans react to Lookman vs Liverpool
Ademola Lookman has been a bright spark for Leicester City since joining the club on loan from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer.
The former Fulham winger has scored three goals in 14 appearances in the league for the East Midlands side and is making a claim for a starting shirt in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.
Lookman came on in the 56th minute of the victory over Liverpool to replace Hamza Choudhury, and attacked the Reds like a hungry predator, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 59th minute.
Before his introduction, Leicester had lacked sharpness in the final third, with both Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy struggling to get past Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. However, Lookman’s pace and trickery proved a different challenge for the experienced Liverpool centre backs.
The tricky winger, who just missed out on being a part of the Super Eagles' Afcon squad will surely be counted upon more often by Rodgers, who will be losing three players to the tournament in January.
Lookman’s compatriots Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will be travelling to the Super Eagles' Afcon camp in a few days, and Ghana defender Daniel Amartey will be joining up with the Black Stars as well.
Ndidi and Amartey played in a makeshift defence due to injury limiting Rodgers’ selection options. They both did the impossible, as they became the first team to prevent Liverpool from scoring a goal in almost eight months.
Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the 24-year-old for his performances, while also wondering why he didn’t make the cut for the Afcon squad for Nigeria. GOAL brings you some of the best comments on Lookman’s performance against Liverpool.