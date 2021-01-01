Coronavirus: How Indian football clubs are amplifiying COVID-19 support?

Indian football clubs have come together to support those in need amid the Coronavirus pandemic...

During what has been a challenging time for India due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the football clubs in the country have come together to support the citizens in need of essential resources.

The ISL clubs have been using their twitter handles to amplify COVID-19 support requests from other twitter profiles by retweeting their tweets and posting informative content regarding the virus and vaccination drives.

The move by these clubs, who all have large follower counts. is worth appreciating and is certainly the need of the hour, given the seriousness of the pandemic. Over the last few days,India has been registering over 300,000 cases of infections per day. And these football clubs can play an important role in sharing valuable information emergency supplies during this testing time.

ISL Clubs

In the coming days, we at Chennaiyin FC are dedicating our tweets to those with urgent #COVID requirements across Tamil Nadu.



Tag us and we will share your requests so that our Twitter community can connect and help each other out. Let’s fight this battle together 🙌 — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) April 24, 2021

Chennaiyin were one of the first clubs to take up this initiative and spread the message on their social media handle on Saturday (April 24). Soon, the rest of the ISL clubs followed and what ensued was a chain of such supportive announcements. As of April 27, ATK Mohun Bagan are the only club yet to follow suit.

During these difficult & trying times, OFC will join hands with @NEUtdFC, @ChennaiyinFC & @KeralaBlasters to dedicate its @Twitter & @instagram pages to amplify the needs of the people of Odisha.



Tag us in your tweets & we will retweet as many as possible.#OFCAgainstCOVID — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 25, 2021

We would like to join hands with @ChennaiyinFC and use our Twitter page to amplify any needs for people in Kerala.



Please tag us and we will reshare as many tweets as possible.



At a time like this, we urge everyone to stay home and be safe. #WearAMask https://t.co/cYEPAmu0TF — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 25, 2021

🚨The battle against #COVID19 has to be won together. As part of the drive, @shreecementltd is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to ensure its oxygen plants are running at 100% capacity when it is needed more than ever. 🚨



If not now, when? #CovidHelp #WeAreOne #WeAreSCEB 😷 pic.twitter.com/RI8njKXjN7 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) April 27, 2021

Shree Cement, the company that owns Kolkata-based ISL club East Bengal, have announced that they are running their oxygen plants at 100 per cent capacity to cater to the shortage of oxygen in the country.

Over the last seven seasons, we’ve slowly but surely grown an audience on our social media platforms. We’ve hit landmark numbers and celebrated them. Likes, shares, engagement, reach - they’re all important. #WeAreBFC #BFCCares #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/BNiZpCWQGL — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 26, 2021

We are #StrongerAsOne during these unprecedented times.



Like @ChennaiyinFC and @KeralaBlasters, we would like to offer our Twitter page to #amplify the needs of the people in Northeast as we fight this pandemic.



Please tag us and we will retweet as many as possible.#Covidhelp https://t.co/kuP04NevqK — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 25, 2021

🌐 In the wake of the growing needs of the people of Telangana, we at Hyderbad FC have dedicated a section on our website to #COVIDSOS.#FightAgainstCOVID19 #HyderabadFC 💛🖤



Here is our effort to help you find all #COVIDResources at one place 👇https://t.co/ZI4rrxmJkP — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) April 27, 2021

In our fight against #COVID19, we will be using our social media to share the urgent needs of people across Maharashtra & bring our communities closer.



Tag us in your tweets & we will amplify them.



We urge you to stay at home & stay safe 💙#CovidIndia #COVID19India #CovidHelp https://t.co/MgADHAulLF — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 25, 2021

I-League clubs

Apart from ISL clubs, I-League club Mohammedan have also joined the cause.

In the coming days, we at Mohammedan SC are dedicating our tweets, Instagram & Facebook stories to those with urgent #COVID requirements across West Bengal.



Tag us and we will share your requests so that our social media community can connect and help each other out.#FightCOVID pic.twitter.com/xtCLbdLFuA — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) April 26, 2021

With the football clubs uniting for a good cause, the slogan of the Highlanders is an apt fit to describe what's been happening on social media in the last few days - 'Stronger As One.'