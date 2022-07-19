How Ibrahimovic inspires ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender Arendse not to retire

The 37-year-old has not played competitive football for the past one-and-a-half seasons but is keen on still playing

Former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Wayne Arendse has insisted he is not ready to retire from professional football.

Having struggled to find a club since leaving Sundowns in December 2020, Arendse appeared headed to hanging up his boots.

Article continues below

But the Santos FC defender seems to be drawing inspiration from striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is still playing at age 40 after extending his AC Milan contract on Monday.

“I am still looking to be back on the field. But nothing concrete at the moment, in terms of a club,” Arendse told Soccer Laduma.

“As you can see what's happening in the football industry, people are thinning out their teams, especially the more experienced lads.

"So yeah, that's where I am at. I am still looking around. If it does not work out, I will have to look at the next step in my career.

“I don't know, because, with a youngster, you can probably get away with giving them R1, you know what I am saying? Clubs are also just looking to survive [financially].

“Just this morning [Monday] I heard AC Milan gave Zlatan another one-year contract. But it's probably just here in the PSL, but you don't always know what the reason is because there are different aspects that senior players can bring to the club, in terms of guidance for the youngsters and bringing new ideas to the club.”

The 37-year-old left Sundowns after spending eight years with the Brazilians in a trophy-laden spell.

He, however, says he understands why Premier Soccer League clubs are reluctant to trust older players.

“But everybody has their own philosophy and I understand that,” added Arendse.

“Clubs need to rebuild and bring in younger players because, after all, it is a business. If you sign a 22-year-old, you can sell him when he is 24 and make money.”

Arendse joins another veteran player, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala, who is also 37 and is refusing to hang up his boots despite spending last season clubless.