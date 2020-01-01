How Hunt's Kaizer Chiefs could line up next season

Amakhosi fans will be curious to see how their team will line up under the four-time PSL title-winning coach

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have finally secured a deal to make Gavin Hunt their new head coach.

Following drawn-out talks about succeeding Ernst Middendorp at the Naturena-based giants, Hunt has officially joined Chiefs on a three-year contract.

The former coach is seen as the man, who could finally deliver Amakhosi's maiden major trophy since 2015.

Hunt favoured a 4-3-3 formation during the 2019/20 season and it proved effective when Wits overcame Chiefs 1-0 in a PSL match last month.



Goal takes a look at how the Glamour Boys could line up under the accomplished coach when looking at the current squad:

Goalkeeper

The Soweto giants have four shot-stoppers in their goalkeeping department namely Daniel Akpeyi, Brylon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma and Itumeleng Khune.

Akpeyi was the first choice keeper under Middendorp and the international established himself as one of the best keepers in the PSL during the 2019/20 season.

However, Hunt is known to be a big fan of Khune having stated the quality goalkeeper is worth some 20 points to the club when in good form a few years ago.



The 56-year-old tactician is likely to pick Khune as his first-choice keeper with the Amakhosi captain having kept three clean sheets from four league matches this past season which saw him struggle with injuries.

Defence

The former SuperSport United coach has reunited with Reeve Frosler at Chiefs having handed the youth international his professional debut at Wits.

Frosler is coming off a successful season in which he excelled while playing on both the left and right sides and he will be preferred ahead of Kgotso Moleko in the right-back position.

Hunt is most likely to stick with the tried and tested pair of Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso at the heart of the Amakhosi defence.



While Yagan Sasman, who caught the eye with some solid performances in his debut season at Chiefs, could get the nod ahead of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya in the left-back position.

Midfield

Hunt usually lines up with one central defensive midfielder and two midfielders ahead of him.



The departure of George Maluleka left a void in the Amakhosi midfield and the team had to look to Anthony Akumu, who is yet to live up to expectations.

The Cape Town-born tactician could opt for Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and Lebogang Manyama in a three-man midfield.

Katsande remains a quality defensive midfielder, who shields the defence and Baccus has impressed as the controller and he usually sets the tempo of the game.

While Manyama proved to be Amakhosi's orchestrator-in-chief as he linked up the midfield with the forwards ahead of him and he recorded the most assists (nine) in the league from midfield.

Attack

Chiefs had the most potent attack in the league as they netted 48 goals and Hunt will probably stick with the prolific front three.

Samir Nurkovic excelled in his debut season as the first-choice centre forward under Middendorp and he netted 14 goals across all competitions.

Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat were also influential as wide forwards - scoring 11 goals across all competitions between them.

Lazarous Kambole remains unproven in the PSL having netted once this past season, while Bernard Parker, who is in the twilight of his career, failed to score a single goal.

Here is how Amakhosi could line up with Hunt in charge.