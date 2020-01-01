How Highlands Park stopped Kaizer Chiefs - Shalulile

The Lions of the North dumped Amakhosi out of the Nedbank Cup following a penalty shootout victory on Saturday

forward Peter Shalulile says their game plan to shut out ’ strength on set pieces worked well as they reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

The Lions of the North beat Chiefs 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Shalulile fired Highlands Park ahead before Sello Motsepe’s own goal brought Chiefs back into the game.

But with Highlands Park managing to stretch the Soweto giants throughout extra time, Shalulile credits that to reading Chiefs’ tactics well, especially neutralising them on set pieces.

“It was not an easy game. You know against Chiefs it's never easy and the weather but we managed to win the game. They always want to get a goal from set-pieces but unfortunately, our defender headed the ball into the back [of the net],” Shalulile told SuperSport TV.

“We didn’t have time to work on that because we had to prepare after two days but we managed and finally we gave them some tough times.

“We planned against Chiefs. We told ourselves that we know what we want from this game and we know what their strengths are and we just closed on their strengths and we counter on their weaknesses. Set-pieces [Chiefs' strengths] and we capitalised on that at the end of the day.”

With Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, they will channel their focus on the league campaign where they are four points ahead of second-placed .

Highlands Park, on the other hand, would be looking to extend their run in this competition.