How high can Orlando Pirates realistically finish in the PSL?

The Sea Robbers fell from their perch as a competitor to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns after what was an average and lacklustre campaign

It's common knowledge will not win the league this season after falling behind the likes of , , and SuperSport United in the title race.

The Sea Robbers take on Matsatsantsa on Saturday and after this encounter, they will be left with only two games before the end of the season.

They are currently fifth on the log with 43 points from 27 games but how high can they realistically finish in the ?

Josef Zinnbauer's men are guaranteed a spot in next season's MTN8 competition as none of the teams that are battling for a Top 8 finish can overtake them.

And with three games to go, Pirates still have nine points to play for, and if they win all their remaining matches, they will finish in position three on the log and qualify for the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup tournament.

With both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs already on 53 points, the best Pirates can do is 52 points - but they still have to work for the points on offer.

Should they not win all their remaining matches but still harbour the ambition of returning to continental football then the Soweto giants would need favours from other clubs to achieve that goal.

However, with Matsatsantsa leading them by four points ahead of Saturday's encounter, anything less than a win would not be enough for Pirates to finish in the top three.

This simply means Pirates have it all to do themselves by ensuring that they beat Kaitano Tembo's side.

If they do, they will temporarily move above Bidvest Wits who are only in action on Sunday against Amakhosi.

And if they don't beat SuperSport then finishing in fourth position will be their next target as they are only three points behind Wits with more or less the same goal difference.

While currently occupying the fifth spot, the Buccaneers could also lose that to teams behind them if they don't win their games because , and Stellenbosch FC stand a chance to secure that top-five finish.

And that would mean Pirates finishing in eighth place - but only if they lose all their remaining matches and the abovementioned teams collect maximum points in each of their final three games.

It is worth noting that Pirates are winless since the return of competitive football earlier this month.

In fact, they have drawn four and lost once in their last five league matches with their last win coming in February when they narrowly beat Black 1-0 in Thohoyandou.

Their remaining three matches aren't the easiest either as they have to fight for points with the same teams that can relegate them to position eight - Maritzburg United soon after the Matsatsantsa match as well as Stellenbosch FC who have done well in the bio-bubble.

An eight-placed finish would sum up the campaign Pirates had - and would be considered an underachievement compared to the previous two seasons when they challenged for the league honours all the way.