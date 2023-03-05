How Grobler can beat Saleng, Shalulile & Mailula to Premier Soccer League Golden Boot

Gavin Hunt insists Bradley Grobler has to get special attention to ensure he remains productive for Caf Champions League-chasing SuperSport United.

Grobler recently scored 100th PSL goal

Has nine goals alongside Shalulile in race for Golden Boot

Hunt explains how he takes care of the 35-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED: Hunt was asked how he will ensure Grobler continues to deliver despite his advancing age.

The experienced tactician insists he has to handle his star man in a special way to ensure he is ready and fit for Premier Soccer League matches.

Grobler is keen to continue playing and get more goals and with his quality, the former Kaizer Chiefs coach insists he must be taken care of.

WHAT HE SAID: A player of Bradley… [considering his age and injury history], you need to take care of him a bit more," Hunt told the media.

"We don't want to flog him to death every day and run him every day. He is not going to learn how to play football.

"I can't teach him how to play football. He is at the age that he should know.

"We just need to wrap him up a little bit in the week, then let him go on a Saturday. I handle him a little bit differently to try to have longevity in his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Swanky Boys attacker recently scored his ninth Premier Soccer League goal, which took his tally to 100 strikes in the South African top-tier.

The 35-year-old is now joint top scorer with Mamelodi Sundowns' seasoned striker Peter Shalulile.

The former has an assist to his name while the Masandawana forward has two, which gives him a small advantage.

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has eight goals and four assists to his name, making the race for the Golden Boot a difficult one to predict.

The 21-year-old Brazilians winger Cassius Mailula is also in the race for the top scorer's award having netted seven goals and provided three assists in the process.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Grobler has an opportunity to get more goals on Sunday when SuperSport United play Golden Arrows.

Shalulile's Downs will be away against Stellenbosch.