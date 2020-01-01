How Golden Arrows plan to stop Kaizer Chiefs - Ncikazi

The 50-year-old mentor is optimistic they can overcome Amakhosi, who were held to a draw by Black Leopards last weekend

Lamontville assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed how they plan to stop .

Abafana Bes'thende are scheduled to host Amakhosi in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs have arguably been the best team in the league this season and they are sitting pretty at the top of the standings -- seven points clear of their closest rivals, .

Ncikazi has stressed the importance of keeping the ball away from Ernst Middendorp's side when the two teams clash.

“Credit to them for [Samir] Nurkovic, [Leonardo] Castro and [Erick] Mathoho in set-pieces. They are a real threat,” Ncikazi told the media.

“I think 90% of their goals come from those situations – and we cannot take that away from them.

The tactician, who works under former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela at Arrows, feels that they have a better chance of winning the match if they stick to their game plan.

"Deal with that, compete with them, impose your game on them when you have the ball, don’t lose the ball, don’t give it to them as much as they want it," he added.

“But again, play away from your own box and don’t create too many fouls around that area.

"If we can create all these possibilities in one match, then there is a chance for Arrows to win the match.”

Arrows will be looking to return to winning ways in the league after drawing 1-1 with last weekend.