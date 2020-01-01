How Fulham forward Ademola Lookman paid tribute to Papa Bouba Diop

The Anglo-Nigerian honoured the former Senegal international after scoring his second goal of the season for the Craven Cottage outfit

forward Ademola Lookman has paid tribute to former Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop after scoring in their 2-1 victory over in Monday’s Premier League game.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the encounter after a fine combination with international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The Nigerian forward then ran to the bench and took a shirt with Diop’s number on the back and held it up in celebration of his goal.

More teams

Lookman's tribute to Papa Bouba Diop ❤ pic.twitter.com/B2om3c9109 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) November 30, 2020

The former Senegal international passed away on Sunday after a long illness at the age of 42 and tributes have continued to pour in for the former Fulham star.

Diop played a key role as Senegal reached the quarter-final of the 2002 World Cup for the first time in their history.

The midfielder had 63 caps and 11 goals for the Teranaga Lions before his retirement from international duty.

Lookman has also expressed his delight with the performances of his side against Fulham, which saw them move off the bottom three after gathering seven points from 10 games.

The forward has now shifted his attention to their next Premier League game against on Saturday and will hope to continue his impressive displays.

Article continues below

“Fantastic performance from the boys and massive three points, we go again on Saturday now,” Lookman tweeted.

Fantastic performance from the boys🔥

Massive 3️⃣ points

We go again on Saturday now 💯 @FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/ZuB3lJn9ga — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) November 30, 2020

Lookman has now scored two goals and provided one assist in seven appearances since teaming up with the Craven Cottage outfit in the summer on loan from .

The forward will hope to help Fulham maintain their Premier League status at the end of the 2020-21 season.