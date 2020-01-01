How former Orlando Pirates coach Tinkler transformed Maritzburg United - Ofori

The Ghana international has revealed how the Bafana Bafana legend turned around the Team of Choice's fortunes

goalkeeper Richard Ofori says togetherness, teamwork and hard work have been key to the team's successful season.

The Team of Choice look destined to finish in the top eight in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and they were narrowly defeated in the Telkom Knockout Cup final by .

Ofori, who has been one of Maritzburg's top performers this season, discussed how coach Eric Tinkler has transformed the team.

“What I can say is, the togetherness which is very important, has kept us through because we suffered a lot last season,” Ofori told Far Post .

“So this season I think the togetherness, the teamwork and the hard work has helped the team.

"Listening to the coach [Tinkler] also as you can see, we didn’t start the season very well, but when the coach speaks to us we listen and we try and do everything possible to win games."

The Team of Choice retained their status in the top-flight league after winning the PSL Promotional/Relegation race under Tinkler last season.

They are currently placed fifth on the league standings - a point behind third-placed SuperSport United and 13 points above eighth-placed .

"And another thing, in each and every one of us there is a competition, each and everyone is working hard and each and everyone wants to execute the chance that the coach will be giving to him," he added.

“That has been our strength because you know if you don’t work hard and they give another player an opportunity he will deliver. So you need to push, I think the competition has really helped a lot.”

Ofori, 26, has kept 10 clean sheets from 22 league matches and his exploits have reportedly attracted interested from Mamelodi Sundowns and .

The PSL has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.