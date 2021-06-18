How former Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela has played his role to perfection at Mamelodi Sundowns

Eight months after arriving, the former Amakhosi tactician was celebrating a first league title as coach as Masandawana won the domestic championship

Questions were asked when Steve Komphela was announced as the third Mamelodi Sundowns coach at the start of the new season, being asked to work alongside Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Sayings such as ‘three’s a crowd’ or ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’ came to mind when it was announced.

South African soccer fans meanwhile teasingly alluded to the trio as the three wise men from the bible - Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego - and to their credit, the Downs coaches embraced this tag and had a bit of a laugh with it as well.

Jokes aside, there was potentially going to be an issue of egos.

On the team lists or on footballing stats websites, Mngqithi and Mokwena are mentioned, but Komphela’s name is rarely seen.

And when it came to post-match chats, pre-match interviews or press conferences, it was nearly always Mokwena or Mngqithi who spoke.

For many fans that may have come as a disappointment – Komphela has over the years become renowned for his witty, insightful, creative and sometimes downright hilarious comments.

However, it’s been of great credit to him that he’s been happy to step out of the limelight, while no doubt doing valuable work inside the camp. Even more considering where he came from - having previously been the main man in charge at South Africa's most popular team, Kaizer Chiefs.

And while from the outside a third senior coach may seem an overkill, it’s important to remember just how important man-management of players is.

When there is a first-team squad of roughly 30 players, a coach and his assistant simply don't have the time to spend on each individual.

Komphela, who has also been seen this season playing the peacemaker when tempers have flared during matches, would be perfectly placed to be the one offering additional support – from a mentorship perspective or technically, to some of the Downs players.

Because at any team, perhaps even more so one which is winning, there will be players with issues, such as those who have found their game-time limited.

So having someone like Komphela to assist, to help keep the overall camp happy, must be invaluable to the slightly younger and less experienced (on the bigger stage) Mngqithi, and Mokwena, who is still in the up-and-coming category.

And it’s to Komphela’s credit that he’s gone about his business with minimal fuss and without any ego issues which could potentially have made for a tricky relationship in the technical team - but did not.