How failed overseas move hurt Orlando Pirates’ Lorch - Ramoreboli

The former coach of the Buccaneers attacker speaks out on why he has struggled this term

Thembinkosi Lorch’s former coach at Maluti FET College, Morena Ramoreboli, explained why the attacker has struggled to replicate last season’s form this term.

Ramoreboli says after the former forward bagged the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Season accolade, more PSL teams had to profile his former protege.

On the other hand, he states the fact that the Bafana Bafana international failed to land a contract overseas could have had an impact on his fine form.

“He was hoping to go overseas and I knew that if he didn’t go, the following season would be difficult for him,” Ramoreboli told City Press.

“I even told him that it might be difficult to be as consistent as last season.

“If there is one thing about local teams, they know how to profile their opponents and I warned Lorch that he would be a marked man.

“But I am glad that he opened up throughout our conversations. I still believe, with his attitude, his time will come.”

Lorch was a key figure for the Soweto giants last season, helping ex-coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side to finish second behind eventual champions , and scored 15 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

However, the failure to join the French side FC, who were reportedly chasing his signature, saw the 26-year-old having an indifferent 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, media reports suggested that the Bloemfontein-born player also attracted interest from Belgian champions and of in the January transfer window.

Apart from potential moves to Europe, the departure of the Serbian manager to join at the beginning of the season also had an effect on the man who downed in the 2019 tournament.

Meanwhile, Lorch is one of the players that are left to lament the forced break because of the coronavirus pandemic as he was slowly getting back to his best under new coach Josef Zinnbauer.

He has featured in 21 matches and scored three times and has as many assists across all competitions for the third-placed Pirates so far this season