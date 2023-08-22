How ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Mailula was convinced to put on hold Europe dream and join Messi and Co in the MLS

Cassius Mailula's agent Karaba Mathang-Tshabuse has explained how they managed to urge the striker to choose MLS when his priority was Europe.

Mailula recently joined Toronto FC

He went to the MLS amid reported interest from Europe

His agent comments on how the move came about

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old recently joined Eastern Conference side Toronto FC and wrote an emotional goodbye letter to his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Before heading to the MLS, Mailula was being linked with a move to Europe and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco were being prominently mentioned.

Mathang-Tshabuse, Mailula's agent, says playing in Europe remains the player's dream but opens up on how the former Downs star was convinced to choose Toronto FC for now.

WHAT WAS SAID: “When we sit with our clients we literally have a session where we say, 'What is the dream?' Because our job is to help facilitate the dream,” Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse said as per Times Live.

“And his dream was quite clear [that], ‘I want to play in Europe one day.’ So as an agent, your role is to say how can we achieve this? How do we go from where you are to where you need to be?

“Looking at his age and how he is performing, I think when you have a quality talent who is so focused it becomes easy.

“I think for Cassius when we showed and explored options [it was] to say the MLS is rising right now, and not only rising in terms of money coming into it — also in terms of the eyeballs on the league due to [Lionel] Messi joining [Inter Miami]. The numbers are just crazy.

“It then became easy working with a client who knows what they want, to say this option may not be the ultimate dream, but it could be a great gateway.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula's focus at his new club now is to replicate the form that saw him become a standout player at Sundowns last season.

The 22-year-old burst onto the local scene and quickly established himself as a reliable goal-scorer in his maiden season playing top-flight league football.

Having arrived in the MLS as an unknown, he would want to take inspiration from last term when he announced his arrival immediately after being handed a chance.

Now facing his dream of playing against Lionel Messi, Mailula's other goal is to return to the South Africa national team after he was snubbed from the 36-member preliminary squad for September's international friendlies.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The Bafana star was an unused substitute against Montreal on Monday and would be hoping to earn playing minutes when Toronto visit Columbus Crew on Sunday.