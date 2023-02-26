How ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Carnell beat Champions League and national team coaches to MLS job

St Louis City FC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has explained how they settled for Bradley Carnell as their head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Kaizer Chiefs defender was announced as St Louis coach in January 2022 to lead the expansion franchise in their inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2023.

According to Pfannenstiel, about 300 coaches applied for the St Louis job but Carnell emerged as the first choice. The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach started his tenure with a 3-2 win over Austin FC on Saturday.

It was a match former Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom also made his MLS debut for St Louis. Carnell justified his appointment with a winning start and ex-Pirates goalkeeper Pfannenstiel explains their decision on Carnell.

WHAT WAS SAID: “And it was, for me, a logical move that he will end up in a good first team first with Pirates and then actually at New York Red Bulls. When I came over he was the interim head coach for a while and he did really well,” Pfannenstiel told iDiski Times.

“So for me, we had like around 300 guys apply for the job, and we had European guys, who coach in the Champions League and coach big national teams, and really big names, but Bradley was our first choice.

“He was the guy who lives and breathes our philosophy. That’s exactly what he is, it’s how we play. So it was an easy choice to go for Bradley Carnell.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carnell is one of a few South African coaches working overseas at a high level. He joins a crop that includes Pito Mosimane, who is the head coach of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia and Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy, who has been hailed for some good work on England striker Marcus Rashford.

Steven Pienaar is a development coach at Ajax while Quinton Fortune is the assistant coach at Mexican Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara. Roger de Sa is Carlos Queiroz’s understudy with the Qatar national team.

With Safa having Belgian Hugo Broos as their coach, the local football mother body was criticised for overlooking South Africans working overseas.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARNELL? St Louis host Charlotte next Sunday and Carnell would be hoping for a second successive victory.